Jamaat leader’s wife, son caught for ‘bribing voters with fake notes’ at Satkhira

They were arrested from Sadar Upazila’s Godaghata village around 11am Friday, according to Sadar Police Station OC Mustafizur Rahman.

Among the arrestees are Hafiza Khatun, wife of Amir Shahadat, chief of Jamaat’s west unit at Sadar Upazila. His son Jaharul Islam and assistants Jaharul Islam and Zakir Hossain are also in custody.

Police said it raided Shahadat’s house after getting tip-off about attempts to buy votes, said OC Rahman.

Shahadat fled the scene after sensing police’s presence, he said.

As many as 39 counterfeit notes of Tk 1,000 denomination was recovered from the house, said the police.