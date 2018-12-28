বাংলা
Friday, December 28, 2018

Jamaat leader’s wife, son caught for ‘bribing voters with fake notes’ at Satkhira

  • Satkhira Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2018-12-28 17:20:46 BdST

bdnews24

Four people including the wife and son of a Jamaat-e-Islami leader have been arrested after allegedly trying to bribe voters using fake notes at Satkhira.

They were arrested from Sadar Upazila’s Godaghata village around 11am Friday, according to Sadar Police Station OC Mustafizur Rahman. 

Among the arrestees are Hafiza Khatun, wife of Amir Shahadat, chief of Jamaat’s west unit at Sadar Upazila. His son Jaharul Islam and assistants Jaharul Islam and Zakir Hossain are also in custody. 

Police said it raided Shahadat’s house after getting tip-off about attempts to buy votes, said OC Rahman.

Shahadat fled the scene after sensing police’s presence, he said.

As many as 39 counterfeit notes of Tk 1,000 denomination was recovered from the house, said the police.

CEC hopes for festive polls

Mashrafe’s wife also a favourite! 

All eyes on election day 

BNP silence on war crimes a mistake: Zafrullah

Election at a glance

‘Help desk’ to welcome vote observers

More »
Disclaimer & Privacy Policy | About us | Contact us | Advertisement | Subscription | bdnews24.com Apps
Copyright © Bangladesh News 24 Hours Limited All Rights Reserved