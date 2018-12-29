Severe cold wave sweeps over northern Bangladesh

The lowest temperature in the country was 5.2 degrees Celsius, according to a forecast from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

According to meteorologists, the weather will continue into election day, forcing voters to cast their ballots in the cold.

The first cold wave of winter began three days ago. The Met office recorded the lowest temperature in the country, 5.2 degrees Celsius, in Kurigram’s Rajarhat.

The temperature in Chuadanga was 5.6 degrees Celsius, while the temperature in Rajshahi and Panchagar’s Tetulia was 5.8 degrees Celsius. The low in Dhaka was 11.8 degrees Celsius on Friday.

According to the Met office, Rajshahi, Panchagar, Dinajpur, Kurigram and Chuadanga are experiencing a severe cold wave (below six degrees Celsius).

The Mymensingh, Dhaka and Barishal divisions, the remaining parts of the Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions, and the Sandwip, Sitakunda, Rangamati, Cumilla, Feni and Srimangal areas are experiencing a mild (8-10) moderate cold wave (6-8 degrees Celsius).

The cold may linger into Sunday as temperatures are likely to stay largely unchanged, the Met office said.

Voters in Bangladesh will cast their ballots for 299 parliamentary seats between 8am and 4pm on Sunday.

The forecast states that some parts of the country may experience light to moderate fog in the late night and early morning hours.