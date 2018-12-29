Vote without fear: army chief

He made the remark during an inspection of a temporary military camp in Azimpur on Saturday, the day before the 11th national parliamentary election.

About 104 million voters go to the polls on Sunday to cast their ballots for 299 parliamentary seats. The military has been deployed to aid the civil administration in maintaining law and order during the election.

Over 50,000 military personnel have been deployed for the polls, Ahmed said.

“They are conducting constant patrols to ensure that nobody attempts to terrorise or cause unrest. They are also working to ensure that voters are safe.”

Special attention is being paid to ensure that voters can cast their ballots without fear, General Ahmed said.

Special security measures will also be taken to maintain order after the elections, he said.

Ahmed also spoke of his experience of visiting various areas in the past few days.

“I have not seen such a peaceful environment in the past 47 years. Everyone outside Dhaka is assured that it will be a good election environment.”

There was violence in some areas, but that was on the very limited scale. “The victims were asked about the perpetrators and inquiries are being made.”

Border security has also been strengthened, according to available information.

“All cantonments in the country have personnel on standby and can deploy them quickly,” said Ahmed.

Police, RAB, BGB, Ansar and the military are coordinating on security, he said.

“Our goals are identical. We are working as a team to ensure there are no clashes at polling centres.”