Saturday, December 29, 2018

Commonwealth secretary general calls for free, fair election in Bangladesh

  • News Desk, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2018-12-29 18:08:44 BdST

Patricia Scotland, the secretary general of Commonwealth, has called on the Bangladesh government and the Election Commission to ensure an environment conducive for free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections on Sunday.

She has noted with concern reports of violence, intimidation and harassment against several candidates and political party activists, according to her statement.

Scotland emphasised the importance of a political and campaign environment free from intimidation and fear, and called on all political parties and stakeholders to participate peacefully in the electoral process.

She has deployed a two-member senior staff team, who are already on the ground, to observe the polls and meet with the Electoral Commission and some of the stakeholders who will participate in the election, including the Commonwealth’s international partners in Dhaka.

Scotland called on the government and people of Bangladesh to uphold the Commonwealth Charter which recognises the inalienable right of individuals to participate in their national democratic processes, in particular, through free and fair elections in shaping the society in which they live.

“The people of Bangladesh must be allowed to participate, nurture and strengthen their national democratic processes and institutions," she said.

Scotland, the first female secretary general of Commonwealth, had visited Bangladesh and met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in August.  

