Prime Minister Hasina warns candidates against ‘BNP election tactic’

Awami League activists should guard against attempts to “taint the election” if the results go in favour of the ruling party, she said on Saturday.

The ruling party chief was talking to reporters at the Combined Military Hospital after visiting Awami League leader Dr Mahbubur Rahman, who was attacked while campaigning in Dinajpur.

“I’d like to urge caution. They (BNP-Jamaat) have a pattern in which they suddenly declare that they won’t continue with the polls,” said Hasina.

“I’d like to tell all election candidates, whether from our side or from other parties, that they must be committed to the election process. Our representatives and agents at the voting centres must not leave before the polling results are confirmed.”

“I’d like to tell everyone not to believe the BNP if they say ‘We are withdrawing or standing down [from the elections]’ in the middle of the elections. That is simply a tactic.

“Even as we‘re power, they’ve managed to kill so many people from my party,” said Hasina, who condemned the attack on Awami League leader Dr Mahbubur Rahman.

“Over 450 of our party activists are injured. The opposition is now doing clandestine attacks. They’re making allegations of violence against us across the country while continuing to attack our activists,” she added.

“I know that the people of Bangladesh will vote for us. We have all felt the trust they have vested in us. Therefore we must ensure that the credibility of the elections is not questioned. I’d like all the activists and candidates from our party and the Grand Alliance to be patient.”