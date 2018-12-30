Five BNP workers jailed for a month for offering money to voters in Joypurhat

Police arrested them in the Municipality Road around 9pm on Saturday, the eve of voting.



The arrestees are Jahurul Alam Tarafdar Ruku, 60, Abdur Rab Bulu, 66, Majibur Rahman, 60, Abul Kashem Mandal, 58, and Abdur Rahman, 52.



Tipped off that the party workers had distributed money among the voters, police raided the house of BNP leader Jahurul, said OC Bazlur Rahman of Panchbibi Police Station.



Police found Tk 16,000 cash in their possession during the raid, he said, adding that Executive Magistrate Shahriar Alam handed them the sentence.