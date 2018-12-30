বাংলা
Sunday, December 30, 2018

Five BNP workers jailed for a month for offering money to voters in Joypurhat

  • Joypurhat Correspondent bdnews24.com
    Published: 2018-12-30 01:44:45 BdST

bdnews24

A mobile court has sentenced five local BNP leaders and activists to one month in jail for offering money to voters in Joypurhat’s Panchbibi.

Police arrested them in the Municipality Road around 9pm on Saturday, the eve of voting.

The arrestees are Jahurul Alam Tarafdar Ruku, 60, Abdur Rab Bulu, 66, Majibur Rahman, 60, Abul Kashem Mandal, 58, and Abdur Rahman, 52.

Tipped off that the party workers had distributed money among the voters, police raided the house of BNP leader Jahurul, said OC Bazlur Rahman of Panchbibi Police Station.

Police found Tk 16,000 cash in their possession during the raid, he said, adding that Executive Magistrate Shahriar Alam handed them the sentence.

