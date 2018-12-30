President Hamid will not vote to avoid voter sufferings

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will vote in the Dhaka City College centre. Like every year, she is running for Gopalganj-3 constituency.

Voting will begin at 8am and end at 4pm on Sunday in 299 constituencies across Bangladesh.

The president did not vote in the 10th parliamentary elections either for the same reason. He was the voter in Kishoreganj’s Mithamain, his birthplace.

“He will not go to vote as his security arrangements may cause problems for the voters of the area," President's Press Secretary Zainal Abedin told bdnews24.com.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury is the voter in Rangpur’s Pirjganj 9 Union. Contesting from Rangpur-6 constituency, she will vote at Laldighi High School.