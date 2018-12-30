Awami League alleges BNP attacks on presiding officer, supporters

The party made the allegations at an emergency news conference in Dhaka on Saturday midnight.

Abdur Rahman, a joint general secretary, said the BNP leaders and activists beat up a presiding officer of a polling station in the Noakhali-2 seat and snatched away voting materials before taking control of the centre, Rahman said.

He also alleged attacks on Awami League supporters in Chattogram and Rangamati by BNP activists.

“The BNP and its ally the Jamaat-e-Islami are carrying out the attack after taking money from the ISI (Pakistan’s intelligence agency) to foil the election,” he said.

He also pointed out that a leader of the ruling party’s youth front the Jubo League was killed in Chattogram allegedly in an attack by the BNP workers.

Earlier in the night, the BNP alleged that the Awami League had started stuffing ballot boxes to secure win after sensing defeat.

“The BNP leaders are trying to fool the nation by spreading lies from their Naya Paltan and Gulshan offices,” Rahman said in response to the BNP allegation.

He also alleged that BNP acting chief in exile Tarique Rahman was spreading rumours and false information on the social media from London.