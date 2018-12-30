Confident about election victory: PM Hasina

In her instant reactions after casting her vote at the Dhaka City College centre on Sunday morning, Hasina said: “The boat will win.”

Hasina referred to her party symbol and said: “I believe the people of the country will vote for the boat to help us continue the development journey. Pro-liberation forces will clinch the victory.”

“Certainly confident,” said Hasina responding to a question from the media.

Reporters also asked her if she would accept any outcome of the election. “Obviously we’ll accept it.”

Hasina flashed a victory sign.