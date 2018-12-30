বাংলা
Sunday, December 30, 2018

Confident about election victory: PM Hasina

  • Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
    Published: 2018-12-30 08:48:39 BdST

bdnews24
File Photo

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina says she is confident about winning the 11th parliamentary election.

In her instant reactions after casting her vote at the Dhaka City College centre on Sunday morning, Hasina said: “The boat will win.”

Hasina referred to her party symbol and said: “I believe the people of the country will vote for the boat to help us continue the development journey. Pro-liberation forces will clinch the victory.”

“Certainly confident,” said Hasina responding to a question from the media.

Reporters also asked her if she would accept any outcome of the election. “Obviously we’ll accept it.”

Hasina flashed a victory sign.

Election: Key insights from newsroom

Voting begins

Tense battle for ballot looms

BNP alleges ballot stuffing

AL alleges BNP attack on presiding officer

President will not vote

More »
Disclaimer & Privacy Policy | About us | Contact us | Advertisement | Subscription | bdnews24.com Apps
Copyright © Bangladesh News 24 Hours Limited All Rights Reserved