Sunday, December 30, 2018

Election: Key insights from newsroom


  • Published: 2018-12-30 09:40:23 BdST

bdnews24

Live from our newsroom with Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi 

Khalidi will present the developments, results and analysis of the election, starting at 2pm. Stay with us.

Voting begins

Tense battle for ballot looms

BNP alleges ballot stuffing

AL alleges BNP attack on presiding officer

President will not vote

5 BNP men jailed for bid to buy votes

