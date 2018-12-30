বাংলা
Awami League activist hacked to death in Rajshahi

    Published: 2018-12-30

An Awami League activist has been hacked to death in front of a polling centre in Rajshahi’s Mohanpur Upazila.

Rajshahi-3 Awami League candidate Ayen Uddin said the incident occurred in front of the Pakuria High School centre in Jahanabad Union on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Mirazul Islam, 30.

Ayen Uddin said Mirazul was hacked to death when he and other Awami League activists attempted to stop BNP supporters from occupying the Pakuria High School polling centre.

Rajshahi Superintendent of Police Md Shaheedullah said a person was attacked and injured in front of Pakuria High School. He died from his wounds after he was taken to the hospital.

