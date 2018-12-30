BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed attacked in Dhaka-4 constituency

But the police say that the incident is ‘staged.’

His son Robin alleged that Salahuddin came under attack when he went to Shyampur Government Model School and College, an election centre, in the morning to vote. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital after the incident.

“About 16 people were injured in the attack. My father was stabbed in the back and stomach. The doctors are saying that they are unable to stop the blood flow. The situation is alarming," Robin told bdnews24.com by phone.

When contacted, Apollo hospital’s duty manager said that the on-duty doctors were taking care of him.

"He walked into the hospital. He is behaving consciously. His injures do not seem too serious," said the duty manager.

Presiding Officer SM Rezaul Karim of the centre said that no ‘paddy sheaf’ agent went to his centre. But Salahuddin repeatedly kept complaining that his agent was expelled from there.

“I told him to send an agent. I said that there is a good environment here. But he did not listen and misbehaved with the assistant presiding officers in every booth,” said Karim.

Witnesses said Salahuddin was present in the centre at around 9am. At the time, the supporters of Awami League were chanting slogans. When he was leaving, he had a heated exchange with the supporters which led to the attack.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Md Farid Uddin said: “The incident is made-up. He himself misbehaved with the people and the presiding officers at the centre. He even shoved them.”

He said that the truth will be found out after an investigation.

DMP Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia also said the incident will be investigated.