BNP supporter killed in polls violence at Chattogram’s Patiya

Abu Sadek, 18, was killed during a clash between the Awami League and the BNP at 10:15am as they attempted to occupy the Maliara Govt Primary School centre. Locals say Sadek was a BNP supporter.

Abu Sadek was killed amid clashes between the two sides, Chattogram Patiya Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police Jashim Uddin told bdnews24.com.

“Voting at the centre was temporarily suspended because of the clash. It was later resumed. The situation is peaceful at this time.”

Police official Jashim Uddin Khan. But Chattogram-12 seat (Patiya) Assistant Returning Officer Habibul Hassan told bdnews24.com that shots were fired during the clash.

Jubo League activist Deen Mohammad had been killed on Friday night in Patiya in an attack by BNP activists.

The battle for the Chattogram-12 seat is largely between the Awami League candidate Shamsul Haque Chowdhury and BNP candidate and business leader Enamul Haque Enam.

The seat has 285,966 voters, 149,351 men and 136,615 women, who can cast their ballots at 111 polling centres.

In addition to the two killed in Patiya, three others have died in Banshkhali, Rangamati and Rajshahi in election violence.