Dhaka voters mostly happy with 'fast and easy' e-voting

But voters in some areas have reported facing trouble when the machines could not recognise their fingerprints.

Voting for the 11th national election began on Sunday with the machines being partially used in the seats selected through lottery. These are: Dhaka-6, Dhaka-13, Chattogram-9, Rangpur-3, Khulna-2 and Satkhira-2.

The six seats comprise of over 2.1 million voters.

Dhaka-13 voter Jagat Dashi Mondol, a septuagenarian, was smiling as she came out of the polling centre at Mohammadpur’s Borabo Government Primary School.

When asked about how she felt using an EVM, said, “easy, very easy.”

The polling centre’s Presiding Officer Jayanta Chandra Deb said he replaced three EVMs when they stopped working. “Voting is continuing without break.”

Nazrul Islam, a retired engineer, said his fingerprint was not matching when he went to vote at the polling centre in Lalmatia Mohila College.

“But I got to vote using my voter ID. It didn’t take much time.”

Gazi Hossain, a former librarian of Lalmatia Mohila College, was unhappy with because of the time wasted in trying to match his fingerprint in the machine.

“It wasn’t matching, so it took more time, that’s a problem,” he said.

There were three voting centres set up at Lalmatia Mohila College. Presiding officer Masum Bin Wahab of centre-79 said he contacted the EVM technical support team over the malfunctioning machines.

“We didn’t face problems during the mock voting we did last night.”

Bimal Chandra, a retired teacher, voted using EVM at the Mohammadpur Chand Community Centre.

“I just pressed two buttons on the EVM. One on the poll symbol, then another on a green button. It takes roughly ten seconds. It takes more time to be marked on the thumb with ink.

“It takes just 20 minutes to count the votes from EVM centres. This is good,” said Chandra.