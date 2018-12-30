Three candidates of Jatiya Party, Oikya Front boycott polls in Khulna

The Oikya Front candidates are Golam Porwar from Khulna-5 and Abul Kalam Azad from Khulna-6, both of them contesting with the ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol and are amirs of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Jatiya Party Candidate Sunil Shuvo Roy boycotted from the Khulna-1 constituency.

“The agents of Jatiya Oikya Front were barred from entering 133 polling stations. They have been forced to cast votes for the Awami League and threaten with arrest,” Porwar told reporters around 10am on Sunday.

“If the situation continues, I will not get any votes. That’s why I will not give legitimacy to this election. I am leaving the election field,” he declared.

Khulna-6 candidate Azad, who has been jailed in a sabotage case, brought similar allegations before boycotting the race.

Sunil Shuvo Roy alleged that his agents had been blocked and that Awami League activists were forcing his supporters to vote for the boat.