Jubo League activist killed as Awami League, BNP clash in Cox’s Bazar

Eight people were injured during the incident at Taitong of Pekua's Rajakhali Union around 11:00am Sunday, said ABM Masud Hossain, superintendent of police on Sunday.

Voting for the 11th general election is being held since 8am Sunday.

The deceased activist of the ruling Awami League’s youth front has been identified as Mohammed Abdullah. The 23-year-old hailed from Uludia of Rajakhali Union.

Of the eight injured, four have been identified. They are Abdul Malek, Ahmed Shafique, Abu Taher and Abul Nashar.

“At least five persons were admitted to the health complex on Sunday morning, said Dr Saber Ahmed, resident medical officer at Pekua Upazila Health Complex.

“One Mohammed Abdullah died before he was admitted for treatment,” he said.

“The wounds on the injured persons suggest they were stabbed and beaten. Abdullah, who died, was also stabbed.”

The other four injured in the incident have been admitted at another local hospital.