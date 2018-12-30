Young activist shot dead in election violence in Brahmanbaria

The deceased was identified as Israil Hossain, son of Sayeed Mia.

Mia said his son went to the Rajghar centre to see the voting around 12pm.

“Israil was an Awami League activist, but he wasn’t old enough to vote. He was only 17. He went to see the voting. We heard he was shot. Once we arrived, we learned that he was dead.”

The other victims have been admitted to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital.

“Four people were brought to the hospital with bullet wounds,” said Hospital Caretaker Shawkat Hossain. “Israil died before he arrived at the hospital.”

One of the wounded, 26-year-old Rasel Mia, has been taken to Dhaka in critical condition, he said.

The other two are receiving care at the Brahmanbaria hospital.

“Brahmanbaria-3 seat Grand Alliance candidate Moktadir Chowdhury went to the Rajghar centre when he was attacked by a group of men,” said Superintendent of Police Anwar Hossain. “Some people were shot and wounded in the attack. Police are investigating.”