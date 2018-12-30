Voting in nationwide polls draws to a close

At least seven people in six districts have been killed in clashes related to the election on Sunday.



Three were killed in Chattogram and one each in Brahmanbaria, Rangamati, Rajshahi and Cox’s Bazar.



The polling centres opened their doors to Bangladesh’s nearly 104 million voters at 8 am.

Though voting officially ended at 4pm, anyone standing in line at polling centres will be able to cast their ballots.



Voting has reportedly been suspended at two polling centres, one in Noakhali and the other in Satkania.



Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda described the polls as ‘peaceful overall’, with a few ‘sporadic incidents’ of violence earlier in the day.