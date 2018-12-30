বাংলা
Sunday, December 30, 2018

Voting in nationwide polls draws to a close

  • News Desk bdnews24.com
    Published: 2018-12-30 16:05:39 BdST

bdnews24

Voting in the 11th national parliamentary election has come to a close.

At least seven people in six districts have been killed in clashes related to the election on Sunday. 
 
Three were killed in Chattogram and one each in Brahmanbaria, Rangamati, Rajshahi and Cox’s Bazar.

The polling centres opened their doors to Bangladesh’s nearly 104 million voters at 8 am. 
Though voting officially ended at 4pm, anyone standing in line at polling centres will be able to cast their ballots.

Voting has reportedly been suspended at two polling centres, one in Noakhali and the other in Satkania.

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda described the polls as ‘peaceful overall’, with a few ‘sporadic incidents’ of violence earlier in the day.

Young activist shot dead in Brahmanbaria

Voting suspended over Satkania clashes

People will deliver another victory to boat: Sajeeb

Jubo League activist killed in Cox’s Bazar

3 Jatiya Party, Oikya Front candidates boycott polls

Salma Islam steps aside from Dhaka-1 race

More »
Disclaimer & Privacy Policy | About us | Contact us | Advertisement | Subscription | bdnews24.com Apps
Copyright © Bangladesh News 24 Hours Limited All Rights Reserved