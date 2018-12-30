Two killed in Cumilla clashes

The incident occurred at the Paschim Belashahar Govt Primary School centre in ward-4 of the Chandina municipality around 11am on Sunday, said district Additional Superintendent of Police Abdullah Al Mamun.

The dead have been identified as Mujibur Rahman, 35, and Bachchu Miah, 50.

The injured have been identified as Farooq Miah, 38, and Rahad, 24. They have been admitted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

According to Assistant Presiding Officer SM Zakaria, supporters of BNP and LDP candidate Redwan Ahad attempted to occupy the polling centre. At one point, they entered a booth and attempted to snatch a ballot box. Police noticed them doing so and opened fire, wounding three.

According to district Additional Superintendent of Police Abdullah Al Mamun, police fulfilled their duty to protect the polling centre and are investigating the incident.

An individual named Bachchu Mia was killed in a clash between two parties a kilometre away in Langolcoat Upazila Murga Govt Primary School centre, said Mamun.

According to Cumilla Medical College Hospital Principal Muhsinuzzaman Mohsin, two bodies from Langolcoat and Chandina were kept at the hospital’s morgue.