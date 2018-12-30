বাংলা
Jamaat leaders contesting election with paddy sheaf ‘boycott’ vote

  • Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2018-12-30 17:12:48 BdST

Leaders from the Jamaat-e-Islami, the party that lost its registration, have boycotted the 11th national election which they were contesting with the paddy sheaf symbol.

Shafiqur Rahman, secretary general of the Jamaat-e-Islami, has announced his party’s boycott in a statement on Sunday. Rahman has been the candidate for the paddy sheaf for Dhaka-15 seat.

“The lives of the voters and ordinary people have become vulnerable to the constant attack by the government. Armed vigilance is going on everywhere. The people do not have security for their lives let alone applying their right to vote. This one-sided election cannot be accepted,” the Jamaat-e-Islami leader said.

“Therefore, in the present circumstances, we are rejecting and boycotting the election in those seats the Jamaat-e-Islami leaders have been contesting with the paddy sheaf symbol.”

Shafiqur demanded the Election Commission cancel the “farcical election” and announce a fresh schedule for the election.

A number of 21 leaders from the Jamaat-e-Islami have been contesting the election with the paddy sheaf symbol of their ally, after the party lost its registration following a High Court verdict. Some of them have contested the election as independent candidates.   

On Dec 24, the Election Commission had scrapped an appeal by four persons challenging the Jamaat-e-Islami leaders contesting the election.

The High Court issued a rule on Dec 27, following a writ petition asking why the decision of the participation of the Jamaat-e-Islami leaders in the election will not be declared illegal.

But there was no legal bar for the 25 Jamaat-e-Islami candidates to contest the election as the court had not stayed the decision of the Election Commission or declared them ineligible.

