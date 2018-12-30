Rigging in 20% of voting centres, says BNP

Speaking at a press conference in BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan on Sunday, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi revealed information about alleged vote rigging in different areas of the country.

“After the voting started in the morning, the Awami League goons did not allow our agents to enter any polling station,” he said.

He still praised people for showing up at the polling stations.

“People are getting beaten up and bloodied. The supporters and activists of ‘paddy sheaf’ are trying to resist the attackers,” he said.

“With Sheikh Hasina in power, the voting or the election is not going to be pleasing. The way we have seen the local government election taking on the horrible face of fascism, we are using whatever democratic space we are getting. Because fascism means a bloody doctrine or image. Still, we are moving forward with the power of the people. We will move ahead with the strength of the people."

Rizvi alleged that because of the Awami League ‘terrorists,’ Noakhali-5 BNP candidate Moudud Ahmed could not go to the polls until 12pm. Bhola-3 BNP candidate Hafiz Uddin Ahmed was locked in his house at Lalmohan.

He presented information about vote rigging, rampage by law-enforcement agencies and obstructions to BNP agents in Dhaka, Cumilla, Chattogram, Faridpur and Kushtia.