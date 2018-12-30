বাংলা
Sunday, December 30, 2018

Hasina wins Gopalganj-3 as EC releases first full constituency results

  • Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2018-12-30 20:52:07 BdST

bdnews24
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina flashes a victory sign after casting her ballot in the 11th national parliamentary election. Photo: Saiful Islam Kallol

Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina has won the election to the Gopalganj-3 parliamentary constituency.

It is the first constituency of which the Election Commission released full results on Sunday evening from its Dhaka headquarters after day-long voting in the general election.

Hasina, the winner of the seat consisted of her ancestral home Tungipara and Kotalipara, is seeking an unprecedented fourth term in office as prime minister.

She won 229,529 votes, according to the results announced by EC Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed. The number of voters in the constituency is 246,514.

SM Jilani was the BNP candidate for the seat.

The Awami League’s Md Faruk Khan and Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim are also on course to win the Gopalganj-1 and Gopalganj-2 constituencies, respectively, in the district.

Mashrafe elected MP

AL takes Magura

Kamal demands fresh elections

‘Boat’ in early lead

Voting suspended at 22 centres

31 opposition candidates boycott polls

More »
Disclaimer & Privacy Policy | About us | Contact us | Advertisement | Subscription | bdnews24.com Apps
Copyright © Bangladesh News 24 Hours Limited All Rights Reserved