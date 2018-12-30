Hasina wins Gopalganj-3 as EC releases first full constituency results

It is the first constituency of which the Election Commission released full results on Sunday evening from its Dhaka headquarters after day-long voting in the general election.

Hasina, the winner of the seat consisted of her ancestral home Tungipara and Kotalipara, is seeking an unprecedented fourth term in office as prime minister.

She won 229,529 votes, according to the results announced by EC Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed. The number of voters in the constituency is 246,514.

SM Jilani was the BNP candidate for the seat.

The Awami League’s Md Faruk Khan and Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim are also on course to win the Gopalganj-1 and Gopalganj-2 constituencies, respectively, in the district.