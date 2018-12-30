বাংলা
Sunday, December 30, 2018

Hasina’s Awami League takes lead in early election count

  • News Desk, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2018-12-30 21:37:47 BdST

Sheikh Hasina is seeking an unprecedented fourth term.

The ruling Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina has taken an early lead in the 11th parliamentary election.

The candidates with the party’s ‘boat’ symbol have won 15 of the 300 constituencies, according to the results published until 9pm on Sunday. 

The winners include Hasina herself (Gopalganj-3), national cricketer Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (Narail-2), former Bangladesh Chhatra League leader Saifuzzaman Shikhor (Magura-1), and State Minister for Youth and Sports Biren Sikder (Magura-2).

The Jatiya Party, a key ally of the ruling party in the Grand Alliance, has secured one constituency.

No other party has managed any win so far as the candidates with ‘boat’ symbol are ahead in many of the constituencies where counting is under way after the daylong voting.

The voting was marred by violence that left at least 15 people dead. At least three people died in clashes and attacks during the campaign.

Most of the deceased were Awami League supporters.

Its archrival the BNP’s Jatiya Oikya Front alliance has demanded fresh elections under a nonpartisan government.

The coalition received “reports of fraud from almost all polling stations”, its chief Dr Kamal Hossain claimed in a news conference in the evening.

