Monday, December 31, 2018

Absent Ershad wins Rangpur-3 election

  • Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
    Published: 2018-12-30 23:36:17 BdST

bdnews24
Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad

Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad has won the polls in his home constituency of Rangpur-3 despite being unable to campaign for the seat due to poor health.

In a seat where the EVMs was used, Ershad who contested under the ‘plough’ symbol drew 142,000 votes. His nearest rival ‘paddy sheaf’ candidate Rita Rahman bagged 53,089 votes.

The result was announced by EC Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed at the Election Commission headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday evening.

The number of voters in the Rangpur-3 constituency is 441,671. It is among the six constituencies where electronic voting machines were used.

Ershad also won this seat in the 2014 elections which the BNP had stayed way from.

