BNP facing Muslim League’s fate after election debacle: Inu

The information minister referred to the 1970 elections on Sunday night during a bdnews24.com live broadcast moderated by Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi on the developments, results and analysis of the election.

“The Muslim League had lost control of its workers at the grassroots level despite being the largest party in the ’70 elections. The workers had ditched the party and sided with the nationalist struggle. That’s how the Muslim League era came to an end,” Inu said.

“In this election as well, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami alliance did politics of violence and sold election nominations in exchange for money. It suffered lack of confidence of the workers. As a result, they lost control of the workers on the ground. BNP-Jamaat workers switched sides and worked together with the Grand Alliance (led by Awami League),” he remarked.

The Awami League is set to form the government for a third straight term after winning a landslide victory in Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

The BNP and its allies managed only six seats while the Awami League secured 203 in the 300-seat parliament, according to results for 235 seats published until 3:30am.

The ruling party’s key ally the Jatiya Party has won 22, which raises the possibilities of the party remaining as the main opposition in parliament.