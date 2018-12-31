Sylhet-1: AL’s Momen pays goodwill visit to BNP’s Muktadir after win

Momen went to Muktadir’s residence in Kazi Bazar on Monday around 10 am.

Muktadir was not home at the time, but his younger brother Khandakar Abdul Majid and other family members received Momen. The two election rivals did, however, speak over the telephone later.

“There is a fair and amicable political culture in Sylhet. I have come here to strengthen our ties,” said Momen during the visit.

“There will always be winners and losers in elections. There will be differences of opinion in a democracy. I want to thank my rival candidate who fought till the very end and won a good number of votes,” Momen told Muktadir’s family members at the residence.

Momen bagged 98,696 votes in Sunday’s polls while Muktadir received 23,851 votes.

The two rivals for the Sylhet-1 seat had previously attracted media attention after they were seen cutting a cake together on Christmas in a short-lived show of bipartisan harmony.

Sylhet-1 is widely regarded as the ‘decisive constituency’ in the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.

The popular view stems from the fact that in every election since the country’s independence, the party whose candidate won this particular seat ends up forming the government.