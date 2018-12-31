বাংলা
80 percent voter turnout in election: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda says there was an 80 percent voter turnout in the 11th national parliamentary elections.

He made the remarks at a press conference at the Election Commission on Monday regarding feedback after the vote.

The CEC expressed his sorrow at the loss of 14 lives in election violence in parts of the country, but said that voting had been largely peaceful overall.

Voting was suspended at 16 of the over 40,000 polling centres across the country, he said.

“There was a great eagerness and excitement,” he said. “The election was held in a peaceful environment. Everyone was in a festive mood.”

Ballots were cast in 299 of 300 parliamentary races on Sunday. The results for 298 seats have been announced.

The Brahmanbaria-2 results have been suspended pending a re-vote at three polling centres.

Candidates from the Awami League won 259 of the 298 seats whose results have been announced. The Grand Alliance, which is led by the Awami League, has won a total of 288 seats. The decisive win will allow the Awami League to form its third consecutive government.

The Jatiya Oikya Front, which includes the BNP, has won seven seats. The opposition alliance has boycotted the election over allegations of vote rigging and called for a fresh election.”

The highest voter turnout in Bangladesh was 87.13 percent in 2008.

This year there were over 104 million voters in Bangladesh. This means that the 80 percent turnout figure is the second highest in the nation’s history.

Election Number and Date

Total Voters

Ballots Cast

Voter Turnout

1st Parliamentary Election - Mar 7, 1973

35,205,642

19,329,683

55%

2nd Parliamentary Election - Feb 28, 1979

38,363,858

19,676,124

51.12%

3rd Parliamentary Election - May 7, 1986

47,876,979

28,526,650

59.58%

4th Parliamentary Eection - Mar 3, 1988

49,863,829

25,832,858

54.92%

5th Parliamentary Election - Feb 27, 1991

62,181,743

34,477,803

55.45%

6th Parliamentary Election - Feb 15, 1996

56,702,412

11,776,481

26.50%

7th Parliamentary Election - Jun 12, 1996

56,716,953

42,880,576

74.96%

8th Parliamentary Election - Oct 1, 2001

74,946,364

56,185,707

75.59%

9th Parliamentary Election - Dec 29, 2008

81,087,003

70,648,485

87.13%

10th Parliamentary Election - Jan 5, 2014

91,965,167

17,392,887

40.04%

 

