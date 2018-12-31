80 percent voter turnout in election: CEC

He made the remarks at a press conference at the Election Commission on Monday regarding feedback after the vote.

The CEC expressed his sorrow at the loss of 14 lives in election violence in parts of the country, but said that voting had been largely peaceful overall.

Voting was suspended at 16 of the over 40,000 polling centres across the country, he said.

“There was a great eagerness and excitement,” he said. “The election was held in a peaceful environment. Everyone was in a festive mood.”

Ballots were cast in 299 of 300 parliamentary races on Sunday. The results for 298 seats have been announced.

The Brahmanbaria-2 results have been suspended pending a re-vote at three polling centres.

Candidates from the Awami League won 259 of the 298 seats whose results have been announced. The Grand Alliance, which is led by the Awami League, has won a total of 288 seats. The decisive win will allow the Awami League to form its third consecutive government.

The Jatiya Oikya Front, which includes the BNP, has won seven seats. The opposition alliance has boycotted the election over allegations of vote rigging and called for a fresh election.”

The highest voter turnout in Bangladesh was 87.13 percent in 2008.

This year there were over 104 million voters in Bangladesh. This means that the 80 percent turnout figure is the second highest in the nation’s history.