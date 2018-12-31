80 percent voter turnout in election: CEC

Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-31 16:21:27 BdST
He made the remarks at a press conference at the Election Commission on Monday regarding feedback after the vote.
The CEC expressed his sorrow at the loss of 14 lives in election violence in parts of the country, but said that voting had been largely peaceful overall.
Voting was suspended at 16 of the over 40,000 polling centres across the country, he said.
“There was a great eagerness and excitement,” he said. “The election was held in a peaceful environment. Everyone was in a festive mood.”
Ballots were cast in 299 of 300 parliamentary races on Sunday. The results for 298 seats have been announced.
The Brahmanbaria-2 results have been suspended pending a re-vote at three polling centres.
Candidates from the Awami League won 259 of the 298 seats whose results have been announced. The Grand Alliance, which is led by the Awami League, has won a total of 288 seats. The decisive win will allow the Awami League to form its third consecutive government.
The Jatiya Oikya Front, which includes the BNP, has won seven seats. The opposition alliance has boycotted the election over allegations of vote rigging and called for a fresh election.”
The highest voter turnout in Bangladesh was 87.13 percent in 2008.
This year there were over 104 million voters in Bangladesh. This means that the 80 percent turnout figure is the second highest in the nation’s history.
Election Number and Date
Total Voters
Ballots Cast
Voter Turnout
1st Parliamentary Election - Mar 7, 1973
35,205,642
19,329,683
55%
2nd Parliamentary Election - Feb 28, 1979
38,363,858
19,676,124
51.12%
3rd Parliamentary Election - May 7, 1986
47,876,979
28,526,650
59.58%
4th Parliamentary Eection - Mar 3, 1988
49,863,829
25,832,858
54.92%
5th Parliamentary Election - Feb 27, 1991
62,181,743
34,477,803
55.45%
6th Parliamentary Election - Feb 15, 1996
56,702,412
11,776,481
26.50%
7th Parliamentary Election - Jun 12, 1996
56,716,953
42,880,576
74.96%
8th Parliamentary Election - Oct 1, 2001
74,946,364
56,185,707
75.59%
9th Parliamentary Election - Dec 29, 2008
81,087,003
70,648,485
87.13%
10th Parliamentary Election - Jan 5, 2014
91,965,167
17,392,887
40.04%