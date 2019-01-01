TIB calls for judicial probe into allegations of vote rigging

Calling the election ‘questionable’, it also voiced grave concern over the use of force and deaths in election violence, according to a statement from the anti-graft watchdog.

“Allegations of multifaceted violations of polling code have made the 11th parliamentary election and its results questionable. These must be investigated neutrally,” TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said in the statement on Monday.

“We demanded that all candidates be given equal opportunities from the very beginning. However, news of attacks, repressions and lawsuits meant for harassing the candidates and their supporters of an alliance as reported by the national and international media is an ominous sign for democracy."

"Even in the night before and on the day of elections, such harassment allegedly continued. The most worrying fact is that people might lose their confidence in the system of democracy," he said.

The way the chief election commissioner tried to ignore the allegations about the absence of polling agents of an alliance in the polling booths is also “embarrassing” and it has deepened the TIB’s concerns, he added.