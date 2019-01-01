TIB calls for judicial probe into allegations of vote rigging

Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2019-01-01 03:31:42 BdST
Calling the election ‘questionable’, it also voiced grave concern over the use of force and deaths in election violence, according to a statement from the anti-graft watchdog.
“Allegations of multifaceted violations of polling code have made the 11th parliamentary election and its results questionable. These must be investigated neutrally,” TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said in the statement on Monday.
"Even in the night before and on the day of elections, such harassment allegedly continued. The most worrying fact is that people might lose their confidence in the system of democracy," he said.
The way the chief election commissioner tried to ignore the allegations about the absence of polling agents of an alliance in the polling booths is also “embarrassing” and it has deepened the TIB’s concerns, he added.