Voting progresses in three centres of Brahmanbaria-2

Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officeer Hayat-Ud-Dowllah Khan said that the polls opened at 8am on Wednesday and will close at 4pm.

The 11th parliamentary election was held in 299 out of 300 constituencies on Dec 30.

Among the 40,051 voting centres that were set up throughout the country, voting were suspended in 16 centres because of unrest and irregularities.

The voting centres in Ashuganj Upazila’s Jatrapur Government Primary School, Bahadurpur Government Primary School and Sohagpur South Government Primary School were among the stations where polling was suspended amid allegations of ballot box snatching and violence.

According to the results of the 129 centres in the constituency, BNP candidate Abdus Sattar contesting under the paddy sheaf symbol won 82,723 votes while his nearest rival Md Moin Uddin, an independent candidate with the banana symbol, bagged 72,564 votes.

The number of voters in the three polling centres is 10,574.

Returning Office Hayat-ud-Dowllah Khan said adequate measures have been taken to ensure a fair re-election on Wednesday.