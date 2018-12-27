Bangladesh praises Russia’s ‘bold’ stance on Rohingya issue

His comment follows Russian ambassador in Dhaka Alexander Ignatov’s statement that Russia “has not failed” to support Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue, though the approach is different than the other countries.

“Our position is similar to (that of) China. This issue should be settled through negotiations. It is a bilateral issue. People should be allowed to come back of course, and situation should be humane over there (Rakhine State) and if there are firm justifications that atrocities happen, there should be proper investigations (into) that,” the ambassador said.

He was replying to a question at a seminar on 47 years of Bangladesh-Russia relations that began with the historic support in 1971 war of independence when the then Soviet Union stood strongly against the US for the cause of Bangladesh’s birth.

Nazmul Arifeen, a research fellow of Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) who presented the keynote, drew historical background to say Russia never faltered in extending support to Bangladesh.

But a journalist asked the ambassador why Moscow failed on the Rohingya crisis as Russia has wielded veto power to prevent resolutions in the UN Security Council.

“Russia has not failed in this regard. It’s completely wrong to say so,” the ambassador asserted.

“We have an approach different from some other countries. But if they believe that putting more pressure on Myanmar is better, we believe if you follow this rule you will be in a bigger trouble because you did sign agreements on repatriation.

“I believe (the agreements) should be fulfilled,” he said.

He also indicated that Russia would wield its veto power in the UN Security Council again to prevent the upcoming UK-sponsored resolution on “comprehensive solution of sorts” to the issue.

The foreign secretary acknowledged the ambassador’s reply as a “very clear and bold” statement.

“Both Bangladesh and Russia are working for the same end, which means Rohingyas should be able to peacefully return to their homeland,” he said.

The Bangladesh-Russia Friendship Society organised the seminar with its President AAMS Arefin Siddique, former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, in the chair.

Arefin Siddique termed the relations with Russia a “very special one” as the erstwhile Soviet Union has supported Bangladesh from its birth to growth.