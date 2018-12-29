বাংলা
Two children die in Jatrabari house fire

Two children have been killed in a fire that broke out at a homestead in the Matuail village area of Dhaka’s Jatrabari.

The fire broke out at the homestead around 2:45am on Saturday, said Fire Service Control Room official Md Mizanur Rahman.
 
“An initial investigation suggests a mosquito coil may have been responsible for starting the fire,” he said. “Two of our units were dispatched to the scene and put the fire out around 3:45am.”
 
The bodies of brothers Palash, 12, and Tushar, 7, were recovered from the building afterwards.
 
Their father, Iqbal Hossain, 55, has been admitted to the Burn Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
 
According to DMCH Police Outpost SI Bachchu Miah, Iqbal has burns on 14 percent of his body.
 
He is in poor condition due to the burns on his face, throat and windpipe, the SI said.

