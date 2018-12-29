Three workers killed in Korean EPZ road accident

The accident occurred near the KAFKO Gate around 7:45am on Saturday, said Chattogram Metropolitan Police Karnaphuli Zone Assistant Commissioner Zahedul Islam.

Enraged workers set fire to a bus after the accident. Police were dispatched to the area and restored order to the area.

The dead have been identified as Abdul Latif, 60, Sultana Razia, 35 and Irfan, 27. The wounded have been taken to Chattogram Medical Colelge Hospital.

The incident occurred when a bus dropping off workers at the Korean EPZ was rammed from behind by a second bus, Assistant Police Commissioner Zahedul Islam told bdnews24.com.

Police did not offer details about the victims or where they worked.