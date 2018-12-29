Bangladesh orders shutdown of 3G, 4G services for polls

The restriction on the mobile internet will continue until 12:01am on Dec 31. 3G voice services and 2G voice and data services, however, will remain active.

Mobile phone operators say they have officially been ‘instructed’ to shut down services for 33 hours.



BTRC Senior Assistant Director (Media) Zakir Hossain Khan told bdnews24.com: “For state security and to prevent the spread of rumours, mobile phone operators have been instructed by email to shut down 3G and 4G internet services. Services will resume on Monday.”



Voters will cast ballots for 299 parliamentary seats between 8am and 4pm on Sunday. According to the mobile operators, 3G and 4G service will be blocked until midnight on the election day.



Mobile internet service was unavailable in the Mohakhali area from around 3pm on Saturday.

bdnews24.com reporters in various parts of Dhaka and in districts across the country have sent similar reports.



Mobile internet 3G and 4G services were also shut down for 10 hours on Thursday night and Friday morning.



It was resumed around 8:30 am on Friday and was closed again on Saturday afternoon.



According to telecommunication authorities, Bangladesh had nearly 91.8 million internet users in November, of whom 86 million use mobile internet.