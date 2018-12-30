60% of youths want pro-independence forces in power: Farashuddin

“Considering the technological, economic and social progress made by Bangladesh in the last 10 years, the young generations will once again elect pro-Liberation forces to power,” he said at a roundtable organised by ‘Aparajeyo Bangladesh’ on Saturday.

While there is an equal ratio of male and female students at primary education, the country has yet to achieve such parity in higher education, Farashuddin observed.

“Female students comprise 43 percent of higher education recipients. The ratio of female students in higher educational institutions must be increased at a rate of 0.5 percent every year in order to achieve equal representation of male and female students at all levels of the education by 2023,” he said.

“I believe that those who oppose the country’s liberation don’t deserve to be in Bangladesh. They should be disenfranchised after the elections,” he added.

Adequate measures must also be taken to empower women and the youth, added Farashuddin.

Other discussants at the roundtable discussion in Dhaka’s Westin Hotel included Professor Anisuzzaman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank Atiur Rahman, Writer-Professor Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and President of Ekatturer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee Shahriar Kabir.

Prof Anisuzzaman told the roundtable that ordinary voters will take a stand against fundamentalism, communalism and militancy in the 11th parliamentary election.

“The people of the country must work together by upholding the spirit of the Liberation War to oppose those who harbour divisive sentiments, those who impede social progress and those who oppose the empowerment of women,” he said.

Addressing the youth, Zafar Iqbal said, “The Liberation War was fought to achieve certain dreams and the youth must work towards implementing those dreams to build a new Bangladesh.”

“You must be prepared to experience life. You must serve others in order to do so,” he added.

“Eighty-one percent of the youth will cast ballots in tomorrow’s (Dec 30) election,” said Atiur, referring to a 2017 study on Bangladesh’s social and political progress conducted by the International Republican Institute.

The study indicated that 62 percent of Bangladeshis believe that the country was on the right track while 69 percent of the youth were satisfied with the economic growth, he added.

President of Ekatturer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee Shahriar Kabir expressed concerns over the spread of misinformation ahead of Sunday’s general elections.

“There is a motive and a purpose behind the dissemination of distorted information. After 1975, the pro-liberation forces were away from power for 21 years and we saw the rise of a group with a vested interest in misleading the youth by spreading misinformation,” he said.