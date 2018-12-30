Lowest temperature of 5.2°C recorded in Kurigram

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, a severe cold wave is settling on parts of the Rajshahi, Panchagar, Dinajpur, Kurigram and Chuadanga areas.



Other regions in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Sandwip, Sitakunda, Rangamati, Cumilla, Feni, Mymensingh, Dhaka, and Barishal are experiencing a mild to moderate cold wave which is likely to continue.



The Met Office predicts some parts of the country may experience light to mild fog from late night to early morning.



It says there may be a slight increase in temperatures across the country during the day.