Police restrict New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dhaka

The festivity falls on a day after the 11th parliamentary elections.



The DMP says no meeting, gathering or celebration on rooftops, road flyovers or public places, and open air cultural events will be allowed.



Fireworks will also not be allowed at any place. The DMP has restricted the entry of outsiders and vehicles after 6pm in the Dhaka University area.



Like the past few years, people can enter Gulshan neighbourhood using Kakoli and Amtali crossings only.



People who are not the residents of Dhaka University, Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara areas have been advised not to go to the areas on Dec 31 night.



They have also been requested not to carry any licenced arms in public places from evening to dawn on the day.



None will be allowed to stay in Hatirjheel areas after 6pm. Bars will remain closed after 6pm.