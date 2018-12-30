বাংলা
Sunday, December 30, 2018

Body with bullet wounds found in Lakshmipur

  • Lakshmipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2018-12-30 10:00:29 BdST

Police have found a dead man with bullet wounds in Lakshmipur Sadar Upazila.

The body was recovered from Boralia Village at around 12:30am on Sunday, said Chandraganj Police OC Abul Kalam Azad.

The victim is approximately 30-35 years of age, he said.

Police went to the scene after locals informed them of the body.

“He had bullet wounds in his leg and chest. Police are investigating the incident.”

Daogora Union Parishad Chairman Ahsanul Karim Ripon claims the deceased is a Chhatra League activist, but he could not give his name or address.

