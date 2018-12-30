Jubo League leader killed in clash with BNP supporters in Rangamati

The deceased has been identified as Md Basir Uddin, the Jubo League general secretary of Ghagra Union.

UNO Minhazur Rahman says the clash occurred in Rangipara.

“Jubo League and BNP activists clashed at 6:30am in Ghagra Union’s Rangipara. Shots were fired.”

“Basir and 10 others were injured in the clash. Basir was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.”

The 10 others injured in the clash were admitted to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, said upazila Awami League General Secretary Ershad Mia.