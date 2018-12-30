বাংলা
Sunday, December 30, 2018

Jubo League leader killed in clash with BNP supporters in Rangamati

  • Rangamati Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2018-12-30 10:12:15 BdST

bdnews24
File photo

A Jubo League leader has been killed and ten other people injured in a clash between Awami League and BNP supporters in Rangamati’s Kawkhali.

The deceased has been identified as Md Basir Uddin, the Jubo League general secretary of Ghagra Union.

UNO Minhazur Rahman says the clash occurred in Rangipara.

“Jubo League and BNP activists clashed at 6:30am in Ghagra Union’s Rangipara. Shots were fired.”

“Basir and 10 others were injured in the clash. Basir was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.”

The 10 others injured in the clash were admitted to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, said upazila Awami League General Secretary Ershad Mia.

Body found in Lakshmipur

No mobile internet

Mercury dips to 5.2°C in Kurigram

‘60% youths support pro-Liberation forces’

Mobile internet down, but not out

Polling centres in Dhaka secured: police

More »
Disclaimer & Privacy Policy | About us | Contact us | Advertisement | Subscription | bdnews24.com Apps
Copyright © Bangladesh News 24 Hours Limited All Rights Reserved