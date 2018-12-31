বাংলা
Chinese president, PM congratulate Hasina for victory

    Published: 2018-12-31 16:59:48 BdST

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang have extended their heartfelt congratulations to Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on securing her party's absolute majority in the 11th parliamentary elections.

Zhang Zuo, Chinese envoy to Dhaka, handed over their messages to Hasina at her Ganabhaban residence on Monday, said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

The Chinese envoy highly appreciated Hasina's leadership for development of Bangladesh and hoped that her ‘Vision-2021’ will be materialised.

“Bangladesh will turn into a middle income country by 2021,” he said.

He also hoped that Bangladesh will be able to bring down the poverty rate to zero because of the farsighted programmes of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Zuo also expressed his hope of strategic and mutual cooperation between Bangladesh and China.

The Chinese envoy paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, hailing him as a great leader of the world.

The prime minister thanked the Chinese president and premier for congratulating her and sent her appreciations for the contributions Beijing has made to development of Bangladesh.

Describing China as a great friend of Bangladesh, the prime minister said she expects more investment from China during the next five years of her tenure.

