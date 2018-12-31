No scope for new election: CEC tells Oikya Front

The CEC said he had not received written complaints about the vote. He said that the allegations would not prevent him from releasing the gazette of the results.

He made the remarks to reporters on Monday evening, a day after the polls.

Four election commissioners and EC Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed were also present.

“To the claims of large-scale irregularities, the boycott of the vote and the Oikya Front’s demand for fresh polls I say: ‘no, we will not hold a new election. There is no scope for a new election.’”

Asked what steps would be taken on the gazette if written complaints from the BNP came in, he said:

“Even if we receive written complaints, it does not prevent us from issuing a gazette of the results.”

The results reflect the beliefs of the people, the CEC said.

Asked about the significant margin between the winning candidates and the losers, Huda said:

“The voting has gone according to the way in which people voted. The people have cast the votes.”

The CEC dismissed claims that ballots had been stuffed at 100 election centres the day before the polls.

“This is completely untrue.”

In response to a question the CEC said: “The Election Commission is satisfied. We are not discontent. Media reports as well as local and foreign election observers have described the polls as acceptable. We have not received written complaints of irregularities so far.”