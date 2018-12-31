Political and government officials congratulate Sheikh Hasina

The Prime Minister's Press Wing said that several political leaders, civilian and military officials went to Ganabhaban and greeted the prime minister with flowers.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Advisor to the Prime Minister Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Cabinet Secretary, Chiefs of the armed forces, PM's Principal Secretary, Public Administration Secretary, Office Secretary, Press Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Director General of RAB and the Director General of Border Guards Bangladesh were among the dignitaries present.

"Power is not a matter of personal gain for me,” said Hasina. “This is an opportunity for me to work for the people. I want to finish the work my father left incomplete."

The prime minister exchanged New Year’s greetings and described the election win as another ‘big victory’ in the Victory Month of December.

The Awami League government will ensure ‘lots of foreign investments comes in’ to the country in the next few years, Hasina said.

Her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and daughter Saima Wazed Hossain were also present.

The Awami League-led Grand Alliance won by a massive landslide over its Jatiya Oikya Front opposition in Sunday's polls.

The Awami League won 259 of 299 seats in Sunday’s election. On the other hand, the ‘paddy sheaf’ candidates won only seven seats. The Jatiya Party, allied with the Awami League, won 20 seats.