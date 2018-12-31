President  Abdul Hamid congratulates Hasina on landslide win

“This election was a clear reflection of the people’s opposition to communalism, terrorism and militancy and their support of the Liberation War and the country’s progress,” he said in his congratulatory note to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Secretary of the President’s Office Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General Sarwar Hossain and Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin delivered the message on his behalf to the Ganabhaban on Monday.

Bangalees earned independence in 1971 under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said President Abdul Hamid. Bangabandhu had always dreamed of building a peaceful and prosperous Bangladesh through political and economic independence. But anti-liberation forces crushed those dreams by murdering Bangabandhu and the rest of his family. The path to democracy and development was reversed, added the president.

“Twenty one years later, in 1996, the people entrusted the responsibility of realising Bangabandhu’s dreams to the Awami League under your leadership. Bangladesh started moving toward progress and development."

“The progress was halted in 2001 but the people once again handed you the responsibility to form government in the 9th parliamentary elections in 2008. Bangladesh is swiftly moving along the path of progress and development based on the initiatives founded on your wisdom and farsightedness,” stated the president.

“These achievements mean that Bangladesh is now being considered a role model for developing countries the world over. 2020 marks the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu and the golden jubilee of our independence. Under your’e leadership, the whole country will celebrate these events in a big way, Inshallah.”