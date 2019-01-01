Three children drown in Chandpur

The incidents occurred at Balia Union’s Forakkabad on Monday afternoon and Kalyanpur Union’s Dasadi Village on Monday evening, said Chandpur Govt General Hospital Doctor Md Noor-e-Alam.

The dead have been identified as two-and-a-half-year-old twins Adifa Akhtar Iva and Sadia Akhtar Ima from Forakkabad and three-year-old Mowaz Kazi from Dasadi Village.

Shohag Mizi, the uncle of the twins, said that Adifa and Sadia had gone out to play and drowned in a pond. The family had searched for them for a long time, he said.

“The bodies floated to the surface in the evening and were taken to Chandpur Government Hospital. There the doctors on duty declared them dead.”

Mowaz Kazi had also gone out to play and drowned in a canal, Doctor Noor-e-Alam said, citing the family.

“Locals found the body floating in the canal after an hour of searching and reported it to the family. They went and recovered the body.”