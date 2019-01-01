New MPs to take oaths of office on Jan 3

The information minister made the announcement during a Secretariat Reporters Forum discussion at the Secretariat Media Centre on Tuesday.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JaSaD) President Inu said:

“The members of parliament will take their oaths of office on Jan 3. A gazette will be released before then.”

Inu, who is serving as information minister until the formation of the new cabinet, said:

“Please forgive me for my inability to address certain problems. I am a man, not an angel or a devil.”

“The Grand Alliance is the alliance of the people. We have tried to work for the people in times of ease and in times of hardship. This is why the Grand Alliance has won by a massive vote margin.”