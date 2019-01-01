বাংলা
Tuesday, January 01, 2019

Election violence: Jubo League man dies in Chuadanga

  • Chuadanga Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2019-01-01 13:27:11 BdST

bdnews24

A Jubo League activist who has been receiving medical care for the last ten days has succumbed to his injuries at a Dhaka hospital. 

He was wounded after a bomb attack on an Awami League campaign at Jibonnagar Upazila in Chuadanga prior to the Dec 30 elections.

Ringku Mia, 32, died at a Dhaka hospital on Monday afternoon, said Sheikh Gani Mia, chief of Jibannagar Police Station.

Ringku, a resident of Katapole village in Jibannagar, was a Jubo League activist, said Abdul Latif Amal, president of local Awami League wing in Jibannagar municipality.  

Ringku was wounded after a bomb attack during a campaign rally of Chuadanga-2 Awami League candidate Haji Ali Asgar Tagar on Dec 20, Gani Mia said. 

“He had been admitted to Labaid Specialised Hospital in Dhaka.”

A case was filed at Jibannagar Police Station a day after the incident, Gani Mia said, adding that six of the accused have already been arrested.

New MPs to take oath Jan 3

Mobile internet restored after 37 hours

Three children drown in Chandpur

Political and government officials congratulate Hasina

Hope for peace in New Year

No scope for new election: CEC

More »
Disclaimer & Privacy Policy | About us | Contact us | Advertisement | Subscription | bdnews24.com Apps
Copyright © Bangladesh News 24 Hours Limited All Rights Reserved