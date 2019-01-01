Election violence: Jubo League man dies in Chuadanga

He was wounded after a bomb attack on an Awami League campaign at Jibonnagar Upazila in Chuadanga prior to the Dec 30 elections.

Ringku Mia, 32, died at a Dhaka hospital on Monday afternoon, said Sheikh Gani Mia, chief of Jibannagar Police Station.

Ringku, a resident of Katapole village in Jibannagar, was a Jubo League activist, said Abdul Latif Amal, president of local Awami League wing in Jibannagar municipality.

Ringku was wounded after a bomb attack during a campaign rally of Chuadanga-2 Awami League candidate Haji Ali Asgar Tagar on Dec 20, Gani Mia said.

“He had been admitted to Labaid Specialised Hospital in Dhaka.”

A case was filed at Jibannagar Police Station a day after the incident, Gani Mia said, adding that six of the accused have already been arrested.