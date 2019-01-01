Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu after election victory

The prime minister paid her respects by placing wreaths in front of the image of the Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi on Tuesday.

She stood in silence for some time after placing the wreath.

She later paid tribute again as the Awami League chief along with other leaders from the party.

The younger daughter of Bangabandhu, Sheikh Rehana, and Hasina’s daughter Saima Wazed Hossain were also present on the occasion.

Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Mozaffar Hossain Poltu, Yusuf Hossain Humayun, Matia Chowdhury, Mohammed Nasim, Abdul Matin Khasru, Obaidul Quader, Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dipu Moni, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Bahauddin Nasim, BM Mozammel Haque were also present.

Hasina later paid tribute at the graves of her mother and siblings at Banani graveyard along with Rehana and Saima. The prime minister also took part in a special prayer service.

She also paid respect to the graves of three national leaders—Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed and Captain Mansoor Ali – who were killed in jail in 1975.