Deaths of two garment workers in Malibagh accident trigger protests

Rampura Police Station OC Enamul Haque said the two women were run over by a bus at around 2:30pm on Sunday.

Several hundred garment workers took to the streets in front of Abul Hotel in Malibagh following the deaths, and began vandalising vehicles, said bdnews24.com photographer Abdullah Al Momin.

The line of vandalised vehicles stretched from Malibagh to Rampura, he said, reporting from the scene at 4:45 pm.

The workers are blocking a several kilometre area of the road, he said.

The bus was seized and the driver arrested, said OC Enamul Haque.