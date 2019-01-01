বাংলা
Saudi King Salman joins world leaders to congratulate Hasina on election win

  • Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2019-01-01 21:19:05 BdST

Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and leaders of many other countries have felicitated Sheikh Hasina on the landslide win of her party in general elections.

Besides Salman and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena congratulated her on Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Sirisena called Hasina up to greet her in the afternoon, according to the PMO.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang, Bhutan’s King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, and Mamata Banerjee and Biplab Kumar Deb, the chief ministers of Indian states West Bengal and Tripura, respectively, had congratulated Hasina.

The Awami League-led Grand Alliance won by a landslide in Sunday's polls.

The ruling Awami League won 259 of 299 seats in the election, while the Jatiya Oikya Front, which competed under the BNP's ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol, only won seven. The Jatiya Party, which had allied itself with the Awami League in the lead up to the polls, secured 20 seats.

