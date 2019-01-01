New govt may form cabinet within Jan 10, Quader says

“I hope the new MPs and ministers will be sworn-in to office by Jan 10, which is the Father of the Nation's Homecoming Day," the ruling party's general secretary said on Tuesday.

The Awami League is set to form the government for a third consecutive term after securing 259 out of 298 constituencies in Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

The newly-elected MPs will be sworn-in to office on Thursday, depending on the publication of the gazette, Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu said earlier.

The Jatiya Party has secured 20 seats in the election held on Sunday.

Journalists asked Quader about the winners from Jatiya Party, whether they will form the main opposition or participate in the new cabinet.

“The prime minister will meet allies from our coalition before making the decision,” he said.