Parliament Secretariat prepares for swearing-in ceremony after polls

The document with names and addresses of newly elected members of parliament was at BG Press on Tuesday evening.

Officials at the parliament secretariat are waiting for the official announcement of the gazette, based on which the oath-taking ceremony will be scheduled. All other preparations are in place, they said.

The new MPs will be sworn on Thursday once the gazette is released, Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu earlier said.

Elections were held at 299 of the 300 constituencies in parliament on Sunday. The death of a candidate at Gaibandha-3 led to the rescheduling of voting in that seat to Jan 27.

Then violence during voting at Brahmanbaria-2 led to the suspension of its results on Sunday night.

The Awami League won in 259 seats, while the Grand Alliance it leads secured 288 seats in parliament. Having secured an absolute majority, the party will now form a government for a third consecutive term.



The Jatiya Oikya Front, the opposition alliance that includes the BNP, faced a massive defeat, winning just seven seats. The alliance has accused the ruling party of obstructing voters, rigging votes and throwing out polling agents for opposition candidates.



The Oikya Front has rejected the vote as ‘farcical’ and demanded fresh polls under a neutral body.

On Tuesday, Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed told bdnews24.com that it will send a letter to the speaker of parliament, requesting steps for swearing in MPs after the gazette is released.



* According to the Bangladesh constitution, parliament members must be sworn in to office within three days of the publication of the gazette



* The first session must be convened within 30 days of the oath-taking ceremony



* A winning candidate will lose membership of parliament in case he or she fails to take oath or notify the speaker within 90 days of the start of the first session